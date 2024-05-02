EU and UN reschedule anti-trafficking project in Cambodia

The European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) suddenly decided to reschedule the launch of their “PROTECT” project, which was set to be launched on May 3 2024 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The decision to reschedule has been made after several voices have expressed confusion as to the venue of the launch.

The “PROTECT” project aims to help prevent violence against women and children, human trafficking and migrant smuggling, which has been a rising concern in Cambodia. The spot which had been chosen for the launch was a hotel owned by L.Y.P. Group, a conglomerate that has been suspected of being involved in human trafficking.

The owner and Cambodian senator, Ly Yong Phat, himself hasn’t been charged with human trafficking. However, a casino he owns has been raided twice, where authorities have rescued people who claim they had been forced to work there. The people who were rescued stated that they were threatened and subjected to electrical shock, if they didn’t meet the daily targets.

50 people were rescued after the latest raid of the Casino, 19 of them were Thai.

This being the recent history of the L.Y.P. Group, is why the EU and UN has decided to delay their launch, until they find a different venue.

Source: Your Central Valley