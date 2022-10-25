Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur celebrates UN anniversary

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur celebrated the 76th anniversary of the United Nations, marked by the UN Day on 24 October on which the UN Charter came into force and the organization was founded.

On that occasion, the Embassy informs Norway is generally working to enhance the protection of civilians, promote women’s participation and rights in peace processes and highlight links between security and sustainable development.

Norway was part of the UN Security Council in 2021 and is a present member in 2022. As a founding member, Norway says “its commitment to the UN has deep roots” as it has been a consistent supporter of the UN and the international system since the foundation.

