Denmark funded community centres for fishermen in Tanintharyi and Rakhine state in Myanmar

The Danish embassy in Denmark announced a progression on a project to establishes community centres for fishing families in Tanintharyi and Rakhine state on 16 July 2020.

The coastal communities in Tanintharyi and Rakhine were enabled to keep working on the establishment of the community centres amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The facilities, funded by Denmark, will be used as information centres and offices for community members who are involved in the co-management of Sustainable Coastal Fisheries Programme. They will also serve as shelters for the communities from any natural disasters, including heavy storms and cyclones during monsoon season.