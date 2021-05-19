Denmark opens for Covid-19 vaccine for Danes abroad

After fighting for months for Danes abroad to be included in the Danish corona vaccination program, Danes Worldwide has succeeded in its case, Danes Worldwide reports in a recently published article that read:

The National Board of Health now states that “If you stay temporarily in Denmark, you are entitled to free vaccination against COVID-19, even if you are not covered by health insurance in Denmark.”

To receive free vaccination against COVID-19 in Denmark, your temporary stay must meet two criteria:

The stay must have an expected duration of at least 30 days. The purpose of your stay must not be to get vaccinated.

If you want to be vaccinated, contact your region when they start vaccinating your age group. The region will book your time for vaccination. Please note that you can only be vaccinated when your vaccination age group is offered vaccination.

Children under the age of 16 as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women do not have access to the vaccination. You can find the vaccination calendar here.

You can read more here on the Danish Health and Medicines Authority’s website, under point 14 in the FAQ. Danes Worldwide also refers to the provision on expatriate Danes in FAQ 15.

As Danes abroad by nature live in another country, stays in Denmark will be of the temporary nature referred to in FAQ14. We point out that the main purpose of the trip must be something other than accessing the corona vaccine.

The Secretary-General of Denmark Worldwide, Anne Marie Dalgaard, states:

“We are pleased that this opportunity is now opening up for our fellow citizens abroad, and we would like to commend the Danish government for taking on co-responsibility for resolving the corona pandemic. Fortunately, many of our members have access to vaccines in their countries of residence, but for those who do not, the problem is very serious. This group will now be able to be vaccinated in connection with temporary stays in Denmark. ”