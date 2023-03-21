Denmark restarts four offshore wind farm cases

The Danish Energy Agency has resumed processing four offshore wind farms that was previously put on hold.

The four projects are the Jammerland Bugt, Little Belt, Omo South and Nordre Flint offshore wind farm.

On February 1, 2023, the Danish Energy Agency put 33 projects on hold until it was clarified, whether the projects were in breach of EU law.

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Supply has now assessed that the four projects are not in breach of the EU law. The assessment takes into account the wind farms possible future establishment permits and electricity production permits.

The Danish Energy Agency is still in the process of assessing the remaining projects under the open door scheme. The Agency states that they will complete their assessment as soon as possible.

Source: renews.biz