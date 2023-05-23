Equinor postpones its offshore wind farm project in Norway

The Norwegian energy corporation, Equinor, announced to postpone its Trollvind offshore wind farm project in Norway on Monday.

“This decision is based on several challenges facing the project, including technology availability, rising cost and a strained timetable to deliver on the original concept,” Equinor said in a statement.

However, Equinor did not provide information on how long the project will be on hold.

The Trollvind offshore wind farm project was determined to help power its Troll and Oseberg oil and gas fields. It has been presented as a project outside’s Norway’s plan in June 2022.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/equinor-puts-norwegian-trollvind-offshore-wind-farm-hold-2023-05-22/