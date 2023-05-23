General news / Norway

Equinor postpones its offshore wind farm project in Norway

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Illustrative image of offshore wind farm.

The Norwegian energy corporation, Equinor, announced to postpone its Trollvind offshore wind farm project in Norway on Monday.

“This decision is based on several challenges facing the project, including technology availability, rising cost and a strained timetable to deliver on the original concept,” Equinor said in a statement.

However, Equinor did not provide information on how long the project will be on hold.

The Trollvind offshore wind farm project was determined to help power its Troll and Oseberg oil and gas fields. It has been presented as a project outside’s Norway’s plan in June 2022.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/equinor-puts-norwegian-trollvind-offshore-wind-farm-hold-2023-05-22/

Related posts:

Norwegian Government proposes to launch Longship: a carbon capture and storage project in Norway Ambassador Rødsmoen participated in Sverdrup sail away ceremony Norway to position Military to protect oil installations after drone sightings Denmark restarts four offshore wind farm cases

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *