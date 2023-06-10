Denmark / Finland / General news

Vestas secures order for two projects in Finland

Danish Vestas has received an order for two wind farms in Finland, jointly owned by Neoen and Prokon.

The order for the 105 MW Storbötet project consists of 17 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, while the order for the 56 MW Lumivaara project consists of nine V162-6.2 MW wind turbines. Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-year service agreement.

Turbine delivery for both projects will begin in the third quarter of 2024. Both wind farms are scheduled to be fully operational in 2025.

