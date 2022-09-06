Denmark / General news / Thailand

Denmark supports human rights in Thailand

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana -

The Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard attended the National Human Rights Assembly hosted by the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand on 2 September 2022.

At the event, the Ambassador represented the international community on stage during the opening ceremony.

The event is a platform to discuss collaborations, identify practical actions, and to demonstrate a commitment to tackling major human rights issues.

“Denmark is strongly committed to ensuring the protection of universal human rights both domestically and internationally. Human rights are the foundation upon which all other progress is built,” says the embassy.

