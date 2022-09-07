Community news / Denmark / Singapore

The Future of Energy

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment

DABS invites members to its very first in-person panel debate in the series of “Future of” events happening in 2022. On the agenda on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 8:00 AM 10:00 AM is the very relevant topic – The Future of Energy.

The event will take place as a panel discussion where members get the chance to learn from some of the very best and most inspiring people in the field. Breakfast will be served.

DABS has invited three high-profile professionals and experts with a common, strong desire and focus on sustainable energy to help us answer the many questions and to discuss the future of energy.

Source: DABS

 

 

Related posts:

Visit Danfoss with DABS Danish Adventurer to speak at DABS event DABS invites to “Future of Sustainability” Panel Discussion 31 March DABS Coffee Table Meetings are back on 1 July

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeanette Hinrup is a Danish geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.