Denmark / International relations / Thailand

Danish ambassador has farewell call with Thai Minister

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard, payed the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Maris Singiampongsa, a farewell visit this Friday, 7 June 2024. During the visit the Thai Minister commended Jon Thorgaards active role in furthering the Thai-Danish relations.

Both sides underlined their satisfaction with the bilateral relations and dynamics between them throughout Ambassador Jon Thorgaard’s recedency. They also agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, bio-circular economy, food, livestock and agriculture. They also mentioned transition to green technology and health-care as areas where they hope the bilateral cooperation will expand.

Source: Pattaya Mail

 

Related posts:

Ambassador Jon Thorgaard officially opened the 400-year photo exhibition in Bangkok  Denmark supports human rights in Thailand Scandinavian artists display their work at Philippine art exhibition celebrating the founding of the EU Danish Ambassador says farewell to King and Queen of Thailand

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *