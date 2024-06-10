Danish ambassador has farewell call with Thai Minister

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard, payed the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Maris Singiampongsa, a farewell visit this Friday, 7 June 2024. During the visit the Thai Minister commended Jon Thorgaards active role in furthering the Thai-Danish relations.

Both sides underlined their satisfaction with the bilateral relations and dynamics between them throughout Ambassador Jon Thorgaard’s recedency. They also agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, bio-circular economy, food, livestock and agriculture. They also mentioned transition to green technology and health-care as areas where they hope the bilateral cooperation will expand.

Source: Pattaya Mail