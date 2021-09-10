Denmark supports Indonesia in achieving sustainable business practices and green goals

On 8 September, Ambassador Lars Bo Larsen shared Denmark’s contribution to food waste reduction during the official launch of GRASP 2030, which is an initiative led by Indonesia Business Council for Sustainable Development (IBCSD), Waste Resource Action Program, and Partnership for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia, experiences and solutions from Denmark can pave the way for reducing food loss and waste in Indonesia. With 1/3 of its food going to waste, Indonesia is the world’s second-biggest producer of food waste.

During the event, Ambassador Lars Bo Larsen shared Denmark’s contribution to reducing food loss and waste with strategic plans. Such strategic plans includes the creation of the think tank One\Third, innovation in food value chain, retail and consumption, packaging, processing ingredients in the dairy sector, as well as primary production and supply chain infrastructure and being a decisive factor the collaboration between business, consumers, communities and public authorities.

“Denmark continues to pursue its ambition on reducing food loss and waste and wants to encourage and support their Indonesian partners to address the issue towards achieving sustainable business practices and green goals,” the Embassy states.