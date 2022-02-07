Embassy of Denmark talked possible green cooperation with the Government of Aceh Province

Last week, Denmark’s Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen together with a team from the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia had a good dialogue with the Government of Aceh Province.

Aceh is a semi-autonomous Indonesian province on the northwest tip of Sumatra Island known for its beaches, diving sites, and mountain wilderness areas.

The Embassy states that several key agencies from Aceh attended the dialogue such as the investment agency, environment, energy, animal husbandry and the plantation agency. The two parties discussed possible cooperation within several areas including renewable energy, the environment as well as agriculture.

“Denmark is ready to help Indonesia’s westernmost province towards achieving the Green Aceh initiative,” the Embassy concludes.