Ambassador Lars Bo Larsen discussed NTB Energy Master Plan cooperation in Lombok

Last week, Denmark’s Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen visited the Indonesian island of Lombok where he met with NTB Governor Mr. Zulkieflimansyah.

The meeting was set up to discuss cooperation on the NTB Energy Master Plan as part of NTB’s commitment post-COP26 to be powered by 60% renewable by 2040 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia informs.

Moreover, the Embassy explains that working with biomass and co-firing with waste is one way to reduce the carbon footprint and NTB is Denmark’s partner in the Sustainable Island Initiative, showcasing solutions in clean energy and waste management for small islands in Indonesia.

Promoting Danish parenting values, the Ambassador’s son Gabriel accompanied his dad on the work trip and the Embassy shared that little Gabriel helped inspect a landfill and a power plant during the visit.