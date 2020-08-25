Danish help to LGTB group in Myanmar affected by Covid-19

On 24 August 2020, The embassy of Denmark in Myanmar published their work to the LGBTQ community in Myanmar. The community has increasingly been facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To assist the community getting through the crisis, the Danish Embassy is providing psychosocial grants to 200 people who are in need of support. The grants are provided through the Embassy’s existing partnership with the Myanmar LGBT Rights Network @lgbtrightsnetwork.

The small grants are provided to LGBTQ community members who have lost their livelihood during the COVID-19 crisis or require medical support. Those who have been subjected to domestic violence, other forms of abuse or need to relocate to a safer housing facility have also been eligible for the grants.