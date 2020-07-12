Denmark continues to support Myanmar’s Sustainable Fisheries Programme

The Danish Embassy announced that Denmark continues to support on sustainable fishing in Myanmar in their official update on 2 July 2020. The statement said:

“The Danish Ambassador to Myanmar, H.E. John Nielsen, reaffirmed Danish support to the Sustainable Coastal Fisheries Programme during his VDO conference meeting with the officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation.

Mr Nielsen also welcomed the new co-chair of to the Steering Committee of the SCF Programme, U Kyaw Min Oo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and shared the current update on the implementation of the programme supported by the Danish Embassy.”