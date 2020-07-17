Denmark announced support for Electronic Library for basic education in Myanmar

The Danish embassy in Myanmar announced on 14 July 2020 that together with Ministry of education they have launched E-Library for parents and children during home school moment. The statement said:

This week is a week for student registration for the Myanmar children for this academic year. On this important week, Denmark is pleased to announce our support to the Ministry of Education for its project on the establishment of an electronic-library for parents whose children are pursuing the basic education.

The project which is partly to mitigate the negative impacts of the Covid-19 on the education sector is supported through the Ministry’s Covid-19 response and recovery plan.

This free e-library will allow parents to access offline and online learning materials to assist their children in home-based learning. Denmark believes the project will strengthen the role of parents in their child’s education and contribute to the improvements of children’s learning opportunities; thus, it will promote children’s access and right to education.