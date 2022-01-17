The Denmark Trade Council in Indonesia and the Philippines recently conducted a sustainable food webinar.
The Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta states that the webinar was part of the Danish Trade Council business mapping in the field of smart sustainable agriculture such as plantation & livestock and food processing & cold chain.
The webinar session presented market study findings based on interviews with key industry players with a focus on current challenges and future growth trends, the Embassy added.
3 Comments on “Denmark Trade Council in Indonesia and PH conducted a sustainable food webinar”