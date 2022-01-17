Join the first SweCham Off the Clock Business Networking of 2022

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join their first SweCham Off the Clock Business Networking of 2022 on 20 January.

More about the event, SweCham writes:

During the networking, the Swedish universities Jönköping University, University West, and Thai University Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM) will offer courses in Industry 4.0 together with the Swedish-Thai company Virtual Manufacturing, CCM Center for Change Management Ltd. in Eastern Economic Corridor, in line with Thailand 4.0. Moreover, Virtual Manufacturing will introduce new tools and methods for improvement as well as an introduction of the new PIM campus in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Special guest speakers:

Mr. Peter Björk, Managing Director, CCM Center for Change Management.

Mr. Pontus Rosengren, CEO of Virtual Manufacturing Thailand.

Dr. Kent Salomonsson, Associate Professor in Virtual Manufacturing, Jönköping University, and University of Skövde, Sweden, Guest Professor, Rangsit University

Dr. Roy Andersson, Associate Dean of International Affairs and Associate Professor in Quality and Logistics Management, Jönköping University, Sweden, R&D Virtual Manufacturing Sweden, and Guest Lecturer, University West.

Find more information and sign up here