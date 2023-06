A former assistant central bank governor in China’s central bank, Fan Yifei, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery.

Fan is the highest-ranking official of the People’s Bank of China to be arrested in connection with President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.

Chinese prosecutors have said that they will bring charges against Fan and that the case is under further investigation.

He was also expelled from the Communist Party earlier this month.

Source: nrk.no