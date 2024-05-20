Son of former Hong Kong leader marries Finnish girlfriend

Leung Chuen-yan son of the former Hong Kong leader CY Leung married his Finnish girlfriend Mimmi Mononen in a home ceremony. The couple met each other while they working at Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Mimmi Mononen is a postdoctoral fellow in life sciences. In a Facebook post the former executive wrote that the wedding was simple and grand and that they will now live in Hong Kong.

CY Leung whose real name is Leung Chun-ying was the third Chief Executive or head of Government of Hong Kong between 2012 and 2017. Since 2017 he has served as the Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.