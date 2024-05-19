New Finnish studies criticize Northern energy sector

Professor of Global Development Studies, Anja Nygren, from Helsinki has just published a project, which focuses on the aftermath of energy plants in the south, and where the responsibility lies.

According to her studies the Northern part of the world has a tendency to work in the southern regions, in countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Mexico and etc, to have cheap labor. However she argues that the long-term aftermath of ruined ecosystems left behind is blissfully forgotten by the Northern employers. She emphathizes that it is important to look at how the changes of an oil plant or a dam effects the local recidents.

Her project is titles ‘repair and responsibility in ruined environments’ and was released at 17 May 2024.

Source: University of Helsinki