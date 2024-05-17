China and Norway talked on the phone about Gaza

Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issues had a phone call with the Norwegian Special Representative to the Middle East Peace Process Hilde Haraldstad on the 15 May 2024. The phone call was at request of Hilde Haraldstad and the two sides exchanged their views on the conflict in Gaza.

Zhen Jun said, that the ongoing conflict in Gaza has created great concern in the international community and that China is ready to work together in order to end the conflict. Furthermore, Zhen Jun said, that a ceasefire is the key solution and that ensuring humanitarian rescue is the top priority. The ultimate goal is a full implementation of the “two-state solution” and a peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel and Arab and Jewish nations.

Hilde Haraldstad said, that Norway has worked actively on various parties in order to defuse tensions. She appointed the promotion of a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian assistance as the most pressing tasks. She also said, that Norway appreciates China’s constructive role and is ready to maintain communication and coordination with China. Concluding, she said that Norway firmly supports the political settlement of the Palestinian question.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China