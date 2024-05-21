AstraZeneca builds 1.5 billion cancer drug factory in Singapore

It

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical concert AstraZeneca plans to build a $1.5 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore. It will produce a promising category of drugs against cancer called antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs.

The facility is AstraZeneca’s first end-to-end ADC production, which means that the full development of the drug from start to final delivery will be managed at the facility. The Singapore Economic Development Board supports the facility, but the company has not yet provided details on the possible financial incentives from the Singaporean government.

In recent years AstraZeneca has been expanded in the region to countries such as China, Indonesia and India to widen its supply chain. Constructions are set to start by the end of 2024 and the facility is expected to be operational from 2029. The company claimed, that the factory will have zero carbon emissions from day one of operations.

ADCs are engineered antibodies which bin to the tumour cells and afterwards release chemicals that kill the cells. The production of the drug involves producing the antibody, synthesising the chemotherapy drug and its linker, conjugating these elements and filling of the completed ADC substance.

Source: rte.ie