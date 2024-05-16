Swedish-Russian suspect caught in Phuket

A 25 year old Swedish-Russian male was arrested Yesterday, 15 May 2024, by the Phuket Immigration at the airport. The arrested is suspected of robbery and extortion of money.

The suspect was reported by Ms Diera a 23 year old Russian woman. According to her, she had arranged to meet the suspect on 8 May 2024 to exchange Baht to cryptocurrency. This exchange was arranged over Telegram, and supposed to take place at a villa in the Chalong subdistrict.

However, when Ms. Diera arrived things quickly took a turn for the worse. Another Russian man arrived and the two men together put a bag over Ms. Diera’s head and tied her arms and legs.

She was then forced to transfer even more money to the men. When she said she had no more money, she was slapped in the face until she gave her phone password. The men then discovered that she in fact didn’t have anymore money on her account. They then made her contact her friend to bring her her cash from her hotel room. In total Ms. Diera lost 104,546THB.

After being released the woman immediately filed a complaint with the Chalong Police Station to prosecute the two men responsible.

The 25 year old Swedish-Russian man was arrested on his way out of the country. However, it is believed that the second suspect has already left Thailand.

Source: Khaosod English