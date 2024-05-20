Finnish Minister attends World Water Forum in Indonesia

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio attends the World Water Forum in Indonesia from 19 to 22 May 2024. The forum aims to strengthen progress in international water issues initiated by the UN Water Conference 2023.

Ville Tavio leeds a delegation of experts from the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Furthermore, the delegation will include the Finnish Water Forum (FWF), which represents stakeholders in the Finnish water sector, and water sector companies. The Finnish Minister will also have meetings with its Indonesian counterparts.

According to Tavio, Indonesia is an important trading partner for Finland. Trading opportunities especially exist in fields of digitalisation forestry, education, energy and clean transition.

The World Water Forum or WWF is the world’s largest water sector event. It is organized every three years with a rotating host country. The WWF 2024 is the tenth ever held and the first to be held in Southeast Asia.

Source: Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs