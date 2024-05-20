Nordic cyclists in Malaysian race

More than 3000 local and international cyclists set off from the starting line at the first West Coast Expressway race in Malaysia. The international riders were from many different countries including Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Indonesia, China Singapore and the Philippines.

There were four different routes to choose from. A 160 km, 90 km, 28 km and 14 km route along the West Coast Expressway E32. Over 830 rides participated in the 160 km century route.

The cycling route took the riders along the new highway WCE alignment and the recently opened Taiping Selatan WCE Selatan WCE Section 11. The event aimed at supporting local tourism as part at the new “The Visit Perak Year 2024” tourism campaign.

Source: nst.com