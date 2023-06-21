Myanmar military accused of using explosives in execution of five civilians

Five of eight civilians taken hostage by the military in Shwebo Township were found dead by locals over the weekend. Their bodies were dismembered in what survivors and members of the resistance say was an intentional explosion by junta troops.

In photos seen by Myanmar Now, the victims appeared to have been killed on the banks of the Mu River. They were found on June 17, one day after they were detained by 40 occupying junta troops.

“Two of the bodies were retrieved from the river. They had stomach wounds with their intestines coming out,” said Maung Gyi, an officer for Kin Byar’s anti-junta defense team.

“The three bodies found on land were badly mutilated as well,” he added.

Three hostages survived the arrest, including one who escaped on the evening of June 16. Two more were released the next morning. They were reportedly forced to witness the executions.

“I heard that the soldiers put explosives between the five of them, tied their hands behind their backs and detonated,” Maung Gyi said.

Of the victims, only one had any affiliation with the resistance movement.

The site of the execution was the same as where several army soldiers were killed in an attack on June 16. This has caused speculations that the June 17 murders may have been an act of revenge against area residents.

Myanmar Now has been unable to independently verify details that would confirm the use of explosives.

Source: myanmar-now.org