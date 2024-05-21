Sweden launches digital passport check for work permits

Sweden launches a new digital passport check for Swedish work or student permits for 23 countries in a pilot project. This means that the applicants can scan their passport on an app instead of having to make in some case long and expensive journeys to a Swedish embassy.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 19,000 work permit applicants and 5,000 students from the following countries:

Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, UK, New Zealand, Chile, North Macedonia, Georgia, Ukraine, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Albania, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Residents of these countries have in common, that they don’t need a visa to travel to Sweden and it is yet unknown whether the pilot will be extended to other countries.

Source: Thelocal.se