Trial starts for Danish man accused of murdering Thai woman

A Thai woman was found dead in the massage clinic in Denmark where she worked last year. She had been strangled and was left for hours before an acquaintance found her.

Now a 27 year old Danish man is going to trial accused of the murder. However, according to the Danish media Ekstra Bladet, the accused man has pleaded not guilty at the constitutional hearing.

Allegedly he strangled the 57 year old woman between 7 and 9 in the morning on 21 June 2023. The family started to get worried when the woman had been missing for six hours.

The trial will commence on 22 May 2024.

Source: Ekstra Bladet