Queens of Sweden and Thailand participate in Child Protection Summit

Queen Silvia of Sweden and Queen Suthida of Thailand today took part in the Child Protection Summit Bangkok 2024, where politicians, experts and the royals themselves gave speeches on committing to the UN goal of ending violence towards children in 2030. At the summit speakers celebrated the Swedish Queens commitment to the World Childhood Foundation, which she founded in 1999 in order to end abuse against children.

The event took place in the United Nations Conference Center in Bangkok and was visited by prominent decision makers such as the President of the Supreme Court Mrs. Anocha Chevitsophon, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Mr. Anutin Charnivirakul, the Minister of Justice Pol. Col Thawee Sodsong, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa and the Chief of Sustainability and Strategic Development Officer Dr. Teerapon Tanomsakyut.

The star-specked lineup did not go unnoticed by the Swedish royalty. She praised the attendants for their high spirits and used the Swedish term “ildsjæl” or “fire soul” in English, to describe how much energy they put in to their work. In her closing remarks, Queen Silvia said:

“I have never been in a conference, where so many important people have gathered. Usually one Minister takes part, but in Thailand simply everyone is involved. And everyone talked about the children. I am humble, I am proud and I am happy.”

The Queens oversaw the three Ministries represented at the summit sign a MOU, which aims to set new standards and foster zero tolerance of child exploitation. Furthermore, the Child Choral Group performed a choir performance for the royals and the Queens visited exhibitions by local organizations mapping the state of violence against children in Thailand.

All speakers at the summit took special notice of how abuse and exploitation of children is moving to the internet, which prompts the need for new ways to catch the perpetrators and safeguard children.

“Ladies and Gentlemen we have work to do. It starts with the children, we need to show the children, that we see them and that we listen. And the perpetrators need to to know, that they cannot hide. Child sexual abuse is a borderless crime and we need to collaborate internationally,” Queen Silvia said in her opening speech.

Queen Suthida of Thailand praised the Queen Silvia in her speech and said, that the Swedish Queen is well-known in Thailand for her fight for children. She also commented on the role of the internet and what should be done to keep the children safe.

“How can we safeguard our children, when the dangers are out of arm’s reach? Sexual abuse of children is a complex issue. We need holistic solution, we need financial support for vulnerable children, we need public awareness, we need local communities to learn about the dangers. Her Majesty Queen Silvia should be an inspiration to us all,” Queen Suthida said.

Chairman of the Safeguard Kids organization Mr. Schle Wood-Thanan, also praised the efforts of the Swedish Queen and highlighted how her trip to Thailand only lasted 16 hours, compared to the 24 hours of flying it takes to fly back and forth.

“You must be tired,” Mr. Schlee Wood-Thanan said to the Queen, “We now need to help the Queen fulfill her wish of shutting down her foundation as soon as possible,” he finished his speech.

Another recurring talking point was the law to make child pornography illegal, which was passed in Thailand in 2015 and is seen as a great victory. Mr. Suriyon Sriorathaikul of the Safeguardkids Foundation said the following on the topic in the event’s closing remark:

“From 2004 to 2015 I worked on the law to make child pornography illegal. Back then we received guidance from the Swedish King and Queen. It took eleven years and five governments passed. Now even more years have passed and the law needs an update and more articles should be added. Articles which safeguard children from sexting, grooming and sextortion. This time it should not take so long.”

Other important speakers were Swedish Paula Guillet de Monthoux, who is the Secretary General of the Queen’s organization World Childhood Foundation and two panel discussions were held with speakers from human rights groups, Thai Police units, UNICEF and government officials.