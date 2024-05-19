The Embassy of the Philippines in Denmark hosts exhibition

To kick off the National Heritage Month the Philippine Embassy in Denmark launched a Gangsa Exhibition. The exhibition focuses on the musical instrument from the Cordilleras, and is presented in the halls of the Philippine Embassy.

The exhibition has been created in cooperation with the Filipino organization BIMAAK-Denmark.

At the opening of the exhibition there was a lecture about the instrument of the Gangsa. Primarily about its origin, cultural significance, its symbolism, and its contemporary perspectives.

The exhibition is available for viewing until 31 May 2024.

Source: Daily Tribune