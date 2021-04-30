+plus / Denmark / Thailand

Did you know H.M. Queen Margrethe and Prince Consort Henrik visited Thailand today

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - 2 Comments.

The Royal Danish embassy Bangkok released a photography serie as part of 400 years anniversary of Thailand-Denmark relationship. The memo said:

𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐘
𝟑𝟎 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟏
On this day, exactly 40 years ago, H.M. Queen Margrethe and Prince consort Henrik visited Thailand.
The Queen and the Prince consort had been on an official visit to the Emperor of Japan and on their way back they paid a private visit to H.M. King Bhumibol and H.M. Queen Sirikit, who invited the Danish Royal couple to stay at Klai Kangwon Palace in Hua Hin.
The private visit once again emphasised the strong relations between the two countries.
During their visit, the Royal couple also visited The East Asiatic Company, The National Museum and the former Thai Ambassador to Denmark, H.R.H Prince Sonabhandit.

