DTAC announced new CEO

Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor who owns Thailand’s Total Access Communication Company (DTAC) has appointed Mr Sharad Mehrotra as a new chief executive, replacing Alexandra Reich, according to official statement on 16 January 2020.

Mr Sharad Mehrotra, who joined Telenor 12 years ago, has served in senior management positions across Asia, including head of Telenor India. Currently, he is head of Telenor Myanmar.

Before joining Telenor, Mr Mehrotra, worked in several telecom firms such as Ericsson, Aircel and BPL Telecom in India.

“This is an important time to advance Thailand’s digital ambitions and I look forward to being part of these efforts and connecting DTAC’s customers to what matters most to them,” said Mr Mehrotra.

Mr. Boonchai Bencharongkul, chair of DTAC’s board, which voted to appoint Mr Mehrotra, according to Bangkokpost said, “With his vast experience from mobile operations in highly competitive markets, he brings insights and knowledge which I am convinced will serve DTAC and its customers well.”

Mr Boonchai thanked Ms Reich for her contribution, which he said has now fostered “a solid foundation for sustainable growth”.

Ms Reich, prior to dtac, served as CEO of Telenor Hungary and Head of Telenor Group’s Central Eastern Europe Cluster. She had served as the company’s chief executive for 1½ years, DTAC succeeded in initiating a turnaround of the business under her leadership.

“Now it is time for me to keep learning and exploring new opportunities,” said Ms Reich.

The appointment takes effect 1 February 2020. Mobile and telecom operators are preparing for the 5G spectrum license auction on 16 February 2020.