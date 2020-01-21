Sixth Form Evening & Open Morning Events



Rugby School Thailand has two forthcoming open events. A Sixth Form Open Evening on Monday 24th February and a whole school Open Morning on Friday 13th March 2020.

At these events the school will open its gates to prospective parents and pupils, who can get a true taste for Rugby school life.

In addition, the school is offering complimentary boarding trial nights for existing and prospective Senior School students who are considering this option. Real life experience is the ideal way to discover if this is the best move for your child.

About Rugby School Thailand

Set on an 80-acre greenfield campus in Chonburi, Rugby School Thailand is a unique British international school where boarding and day pupils aged 2-18 lead happy, active lives. As the flagship division of leading independent school, Rugby UK, the school prides itself on academic excellence – but the education stretches far beyond classroom walls.

How is Rugby different from other international schools in Thailand?

The days are longer, the classes smaller and the education more holistic. Rugby School Thailand believes ‘the whole person (is) the whole point’, which is why there is time built into every school day where children do sport outside and exercise their minds with co-curricular clubs. The range of activities is endless, with anything from cartoon drawing, slam poetry, coding and eco club, to sailing, bush craft, rock-climbing and archery (to name just a few); many of which other schools simply can’t offer on their campus. The facilities are first-class and brand new, and everything has been designed with the children in mind.

The best preparation for university and beyond

Our Sixth Form is unique – not just because of the individual things we offer, but how we offer them. We completely tailor the educational experience to each student. Bespoke support and academic achievements are layered with sport, co-curricular and community action, alongside excellent pastoral guidance through latter teenage years. At our Sixth Form Open Evening can learn more about how Rugby School Thailand can support your child through the final years of school and prepare them for the next step. And they can even trial boarding after the event, to get a true taster of life here.

Discover more…

Register for our Sixth Form Open Evening (24th February) or whole school Open Morning (13th March) and discover more about what makes Rugby School Thailand so unique. Alternatively, you can email admissions@rugbyschool.ac.th to arrange a visit at your convenience.

