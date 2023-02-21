Dust level in Pattaya reaches unhealthy level

Pattaya officials reported that the PM2.5 dust level in Pattaya has reached a dangerous level of 174 micrograms per cubic meter.

The unhealthy dust fogged up several areas such as South, Central, and North Pattaya Roads and it is likely to worsen as the weather in Pattaya remains humid, according to The Pattaya News.

The officials recommended that residents and tourists in Pattaya should avoid outdoor activities or wear a protective mask that is designed against smog.

Nordic people living in Pattaya are encouraged to comment if how much where they are is affected by the PM2.5 or either share how they deal with the pollution issue.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/02/20/pm2-5-dust-level-in-pattaya-reaches-unhealthy-levels-mask-recommended-say-officials/