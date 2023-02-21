Cambodia / Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Sweden

Nordic countries support Cambodia in improving labor rights and freedom

Labour minister Ith Samheng met with ambassadors from four Nordic countries – Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Photo by LABOUR MINISTRY via The Phnom Penh Post.

The Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, Ith Samheng, recently met with Ambassadors from four Nordic countries; Sweden’s Jon Astrom Grondahl, Norway’s Astrid Emilie Helle, Denmark’s Jon Thorgaard and Finland’s Jyri Jarviaho in Cambodia.

At the conference, Samheng made remarks about Cambodia’s success in updating its labor legal framework and labor rights.

He also brought up future plans to optimize implementation of the Law on Trade Unions, establish clear tripartite mechanisms to resolve issues in an independent and transparent manner, and improve many other areas as well.

The four ambassadors expressed appreciation for the ministry’s increased attention to improving several aspects of the country.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, the Nordic countries are eager to cooperate with Cambodia to improve labor market services as well as professionalism and skills development, promote rights and freedoms, and combat human trafficking in order to increase the quality of its citizens as well as building trust and confidence among investors in Cambodia.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/national/nordic-countries-onboard-promote-labour-rights-freedoms-cambodia

