Schools in Laos close due to unsafe PM2.5 levels

All kindergarten classes in Bokeo​ and Xayaboury provinces of Laos were ordered to temporarily close due to the high levels of PM2.5.

As it is unsafe for humans’ health, Bokeo’s Education​ and Sports Department advised kindergartens to close from 28-31 March while Primary and secondary schools and universities will remain open, reported the Vientiane Times.

Authorities in Xayaboury province have also ordered the temporary closure of kindergartens and Grades 1 to 4 of primary schools in districts where PM2.5 readings exceed the safety level defined by the World Health Organization.

Currently, several countries in Southeast Asia are suffering from the polluted air including Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Laos.

These countries have dealt with the dust caused from wildfires and people burning lands for agriculture.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten2023_Unsafe63.php