Electrolux engages Thai youth in exploring solutions for future sustainable homes

The Swedish home life brand Electrolux engages young Thai people to explore solutions for future sustainable homes through their campaign, “Better Living in 2030”.

With the campaign, Electrolux aims to get a better understanding of young people’s hopes, dreams, and concerns so the company can tailor solutions to the younger generations daily living needs in the decade to come.

Together with Electrolux experts, a team of some of the most influential change-makers of today, and young people across the Kingdom of Thailand and the globe, Electrolux believes the company will be able to fulfill its purpose to shape living for the better, for generations to come. Part of the campaign is a global survey and Electrolux plans to explore how 14.000 young people aged between 15 to 20 envision their future in sustainable homes.

Speaking about “Better Living in 2030”, CEO of Electrolux Jonas Samuelson says, “We want to listen to those who will be starting up their own homes soon. What are their hopes and dreams when they think about their lives ten years from now? Their desires, choices, and behaviors will play a critical role in shaping the evolution of better living. We want those who own the future to be part of defining it. Therefore, we take the opportunity to ask now – to be able to provide solutions tailored to their needs, come 2030.”

Ratchata Suttapattanon, General Manager, Thailand and International Markets, Electrolux Thailand explains that the young generation nowadays is creative, progressive, and knowledgeable. “They are digital natives and tech-savvy which makes them more independent and pragmatic, thinkers. As a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better, Electrolux wants to be a part of their future living and turn their ideas into reality. The Better Living in 2030 initiative empowers young people to shape a better future. It derives from a simple notion that moves toward sustainability beginning at home, from eating to garment care, air, environment, and more,” he says

“We encourage young Thai people to share with us their ideas for future sustainable homes in any form, whether as simple messages, photos, or videos. Their ideas will be brought to life and become part of creating a more sustainable future.” Ratchata Suttapattanon says.

Source: Bangkok Post