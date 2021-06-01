Statue of King Chulalongkorn in Skagen celebrates unique ties between Denmark and Thailand

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shines another light on the unique ties between Denmark and Thailand through their newest “did you know?” in celebration of Denmark and Thailand’s 400 years of relations.

The update reads:

Did you know that there is a statue in Denmark celebrating the unique ties between Denmark and Thailand?

In 1907, King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) visited Denmark for the second time and during this visit, the King traveled to Skagen, the most Northern part of Denmark. The King also visited the headquarters of The East Asiatic Company in Copenhagen.

100 years later, in 2007, the anniversary of the visit was celebrated in Denmark. As part of the celebrations, the Museum of Skagen opened a special exhibition about the King’s visit. In addition to this exhibition, an equestrian statue in bronze of King Chulalongkorn was created.

The statue is approximately 2.2 meters high and is a replica of the large equestrian statue that stands in front of the Royal Reception Hall on Dusit Palace Plaza in Bangkok.

In 2009, the statue was moved from the Museum of Skagen to Asia House in Copenhagen, the old headquarters of The East Asiatic Company, which is today home to activities that strengthen the ties between Denmark and the Asian countries.

Many Thais living in Denmark often visit the statue to offer small gifts and every year, on October 23, Chulalongkorn Day is celebrated in Asia House with a solemn ceremony, led by Buddhist monks, who come all the way from Thailand to bless the statue.

At Asia House, the Chulalongkorn statue continues to stand as a great example of the strong historical relationship between Denmark and Thailand.