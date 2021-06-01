Denmark and China share interest in a green future

The Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller recently expressed that Denmark and China have shared interests when it comes to a green and carbon-neutral future, writes media Global Times.

According to the article, the ambassador has on several occasions spoken about how China’s carbon goal with the fourteenth Five Year Plan that sets out policies on climate change, pollution, ecological protection, and the ocean is a big step and a big change. According to the plan, China is committed to achieving a carbon emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. The plan is considered critical for reining in carbon emissions.

Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller recently stated that he is looking forward to working with China on multi-field cooperation under the plan on environmental protection.

During the Embassy of Denmark in China’s forum on Sino-Danish collaboration last week, the ambassador expressed a common goal for Denmark and China as well as his belief that Denmark and China have shared and vested interests in working together to build a green and carbon-neutral future for all humankind. The Sino-Danish collaboration on a circular economy was focused on environmental cooperation between China and Denmark under China’s fourteenth Five-Year Plan.

Speaking on the subject to Global Times, the ambassador said, “The fourteenth Five-Year Plan includes China’s plans for environmental protection and ecology, which is a very green plan and we are quite interested. There are lots of areas for cooperation between Denmark and China.”

“There’s the issue of actually changing our energy system from a fossil fuel-based energy system into one that is based on renewable energy. We find it impressive, and it’s quite reassuring that China has decided to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This is a big step and we are eagerly awaiting all the plans and implementation details,” he said.