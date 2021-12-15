Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta discussed opportunities in infrastructure and environment in Batam 

Last week a delegation from the Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta including Commercial Counsellor for the Embassy Jacob Kahl Jepsen and the Embassy’s Energy Advisor, Dwina Soerono, visited Batam.

Batam is the largest city in the province of Riau Islands and is an industrial boomtown, an emerging transport hub, and part of a free trade zone in the Indonesia–Malaysia–Singapore Growth Triangle, located 20 km (12 mi) off Singapore’s south coast and also part of the Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle.

The delegation from the Embassy met with PLN Batam, BP Batam, and Barenlitbang Kepri to discuss opportunities in infrastructure and environment with the Province of Riau Islands, such as Greenport, waste management, and aquaculture, the Embassy said in a statement.