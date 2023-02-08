Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

Advance sustainability solutions in “Nordic-Philippines Climate Executive Dialogue”

The Nordic Embassies including the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines, Finnish Embassy in Manila, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila, and Embassy of Sweden in Manila will organize the “Nordic-Philippines Climate Executive Dialogue” on 16 February 2023.

Mainly, the event’s aim is to discuss topics related to climate change in the Philippines in order to reduce risks on people’s health and come up with solutions for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discussion will be on Zoom and Facebook Live.

For attending, please register here.

The deadline for registration is on 10 February 2023.

