International collaborations on wildlife conservation in Cambodia

The training on elephant collaring project was recently held in Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary and at the Elephant Valley project in Mondulkiri Province, Cambodia.

It was supported by the Ministry of Environment and NGOs working on wildlife conservation including the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), WWF-Sweden, and WWF-Belgium.

According to The Phnom Penh Post, the training was participated in by many experts on the field, representatives from the Mondulkiri provincial Department of Environment, the community research team, WWF-Cambodia, WWF-Vietnam, WCS and the Royal University of Agriculture.

“Through both theoretical and practical sessions, the participants learned all of the technical collaring techniques to understand how to plan and implement every step of elephant collaring safely,” writes the press release.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/national/ministry-ngos-work-elephant-collaring-techniques

