Embassy of Sweden and partners launch #GlobalGuyTalk in Malaysia

What happens when men start talking to each other? That simple question is the starting point for #globalguytalk which is now coming to Malaysia, the Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur shares.

During the event on 27 November, a group of young men will share their perspectives and concerns on daily life as students under the overarching climate of social restriction amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is a collaboration between the Embassy of Sweden, the University Tunku Abdul Rahman, and UTAR Centre of Foundation Studies (Kampar Campus) and will be the first #GlobalGuyTalk event in Malaysia.

This will be an open event and everybody is welcome to join a conversation about subjects that really matter.

Find more information and sign up here