Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi relaunched the #GlobalGuyTalk concept in Vietnam

The Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam has relaunched the #GlobalGuyTalk concept in Vietnam, where Vietnamese Duc Anh, Hieu, and Tuan shared their experiences in a conversation about things guys don’t usually talk about.

The event followed the talk and exhibition on the same topic held at the Vietnam Women’s Museum on 8 March this year and the aim is to inspire many other guys with the chance to contribute to a more equal society by starting with themselves.

While moderating the talk, Mr. Ola Karlman, First Secretary at the Swedish Embassy said, “Women and men should enjoy the same rights, opportunities, and responsibilities in all spheres of life. One part of achieving that is for men to understand their chance to be a part of positive change and to reflect on their own situation. I believe that it is necessary for a healthy relationship that men talk to each other and overcome prevailing patriarchal mentalities of not sharing emotions.”

“With #GlobalGuyTalk, we can challenge or change what it means to be a man today. Talking is the first step in the right direction in creating an equal society. Let’s start talking and join #GlobalGuyTalk Vietnam!” the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam states.