UNITAR and Finnish Experience team up to deliver innovative Finnish educations to Malaysian students

Malaysia’s UNITAR International University and Finnish Experience signed on 23 November a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) aimed at delivering innovative Finnish education experiences to UNITAR’s students.

The MoA was signed by Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ir. Dr. Sahol Hamid Bin Abu Bakar, Vice-Chancellor of UNITAR International University, and Petri Karjalainen, Founder of Finnish Education Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (FEDS), and was witnessed by His Excellency Sami Rafael Leino, Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia.

“As we continue to strive to deliver good value to all our students, we are confident that this partnership will be a prominent gateway for Finnish education in Malaysia, offering transformative and affordable online learning experiences for all Malaysians,” UNITAR said in a statement.