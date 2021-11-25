Dane’s Singapore trip turned into quarantine when tested Covid-19 positive

Danish Danni Steger’s trip to Singapore earlier this month turned into quarantine when he tested positive for covid-19 on arrival.

The Straits Times writes that Danni Steger, who works as an accountant, booked his travels to the island-city state after learning about the new Singapore-Denmark vaccinated travel lane (VTL) last month.

After spending about DKK 4000 on a round-trip flight for a six-day vacation in Singapore with Singapore Airlines, he arrived from Denmark alone on 5 November. What was meant as a nice overdue holiday quickly took a turn however as the results of his on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test turned out positive.

Danni Steger was moved from his hotel in Joo Chiat to community care facility D’Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris where he had to spend the next four days. His friends in Singapore sent him food and after testing negative on day five he was released – with a hefty bill as his travel insurance did not cover.

Danni Steger says he had no symptoms and did not worry about his health because he is fully vaccinated. He did worry about the size of the bill and he estimates that his isolation stint will cost about $2,900.

After being released from isolation, Danni Steger postponed his return flight by six days and took an extra week off from work so his trip was not a full waste. He managed to explore much of the country during this time, from tourist attractions such as Gardens by the Bay to heartland areas such as Tiong Bahru market, Punggol Waterway Park, and Joo Chiat together with his local Singaporean friend.

Although Danni Steger’s holiday took an unexpected turn, he still considers it to be a good trip and he last week with good memories and has plans for a cycling trip from China to Singapore, through South-east Asia, when more countries ease their Covid-19 restrictions.