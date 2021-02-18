Ericsson and Shunfu Food Center collaborate to bring hawker food online

The Swedish telecom Ericsson and Shunfu Food Center will in collaboration bring hawker food online, closer to the people in times of Covid-19.

This is one of several great projects that emerged from SwedCham’s SESG initiative where Swedish MNCs and local SMEs joined hands for the greater good. In times of crisis, businesses – small and big – should stand together to emerge stronger.

Get to know more of the campaign here

StandTogetherSESG is in collaboration of the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore, Business Sweden, Enterprise Singapore,Singapore Economic Development Board – EDB