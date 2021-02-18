Denmark to introduces sanctions against Myanmar

Jeppe Kofod, Danish Foreign Minister, will cancel support for governmental projects in Myanmar following the military coup there two weeks ago and instead give the money to groups in Myanmar that fight for democracy and human rights, the minister says to the Danish daily Politiken. In addition, Jeppe Kofod will work to ensure that the EU also implements sanctions.

“When you know the military and its bloody history, there is cause for deep concern,” Jeppe Kofod says to Politiken, referring to the fact that the Burmese military several times in recent decades has cracked down on insurgents by shooting at protesters and killing hundreds if not thousands of people.

The Danish government has therefore decided, to stop Danish development activities that are carried out through public institutions in Myanmar. This will primarily affect projects in support of climate and fisheries and the construction of a statistics office in the Myanmar Ministry of Finance. According to Politiken’s information, this support has so far amounted to around DKK 30-35 million. The Danish government will instead give the money to groups in Myanmar that fight for democracy and human rights.