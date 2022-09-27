This year’s “Nordic Green Talk” on achieving SDG goals

As the Nordic region is committed to achieving carbon neutrality and aims at becoming the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030, the Nordic Green Talk is to return on 26 October 2022 through the virtual live-stream event “Green Transition and Energy Resilience”. The live-stream will focus on carbon-neutral ambitions and experiences with energy transition in the Nordics and Southeast Asia region.

The programme will include an opening address by H.E. Tomas Anker Christensen, Climate Ambassador for Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, while a line-up of energy industry leaders will share their perspectives on energy solutions and investments for transitions to a greener grid. They will further touch upon themes relating energy research and development, cutting-edge technologies for future energy efficiency, and the fostering of new opportunities for international cooperation.

The live-streamed talk is supported by Nordic Talks, a collaboration between the Nordic embassies and the Nordic chambers of commerce in the Netherlands highlighting topics of common interest. It is jointly organized by Nordic Innovation House Singapore, Business Sweden, Innovation Norway, Business Iceland, Embassy of Finland, Embassy of Sweden, Royal Norwegian Embassy, and the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG

For registration and programme information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QI7sehnhQKWlySF3cCGmog?fbclid=IwAR3oNgFX6LZwKWSg8f1NODYOhUHtuG6jUi4YIHn_-ufRXXVhfNXjZd_nqL0

For information on Nordic Talks: https://nordictalks.org/